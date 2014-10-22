(Adds background, detail)
STOCKHOLM Oct 22 Emerging markets focused
telecoms and media group Millicom stood by its
outlook for 2014, excluding a recent acquisition, as it posted
forecast-beating third-quarter core profit and mobile customer
intake on Wednesday.
As mobile markets mature in Latin America and Africa,
Millicom is expanding into fields like mobile financial
services, cable TV and online ventures like African home
shopping site Jumia.
While growing faster than mobile telephony, these businesses
have lower margins, as has Colombian cable firm UNE which
Millicom bought this year. The new fields are pushing up revenue
growth but dragging down profitability.
In the first nine months this year, Millicom's like-for-like
sales rose by 8.7 percent, much faster than the 4.6 percent in
the year-ago period. Meanwhile, its core profit margin dropped
by 3.4 percentage points to 33.3 percent.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) were $549 million in the third quarter versus a mean
forecast of $540 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $487
million in the year-ago quarter.
Millicom said its number of mobile customers rose by 1.46
million, higher than the poll forecast of 1.15 million.
The Latin America and Africa-focused operator said it
expected like-for-like 2014 sales to grow at a medium to high
single digit rate and a core profit margin at around 35 percent
in 2014.
The forecast excluded its acquisition of Colombian cable
company UNE, which was finalised in August and has lower margins
than Millicom.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; Editing by
Alistair Scrutton)