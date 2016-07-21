(Adds details)

July 21 Emerging markets telecoms and media group Millicom on Thursday lowered its full-year revenue growth outlook citing sluggish conditions in several markets.

* Q2 revenue of $1.57 bln vs year-ago $1.67 bln * Q2 adjusted EBITDA $560 million vs year-ago $569 mln * Reuters poll: Millicom Q2 revenues were seen at $1,570 million, adjusted EBITDA at $564 million * Says 2016 outlook revised * Says organic service revenue growth outlook lowered to "low to mid-single digit" from previously "mid-single digit" * Says capex lowered to "around $1.10 billion" on efficiencies, previously $1.15-$1.25 bln * Says adjusted EBITDA growth outlook unchanged at "mid to high single digit" * Says "The external environment continues to be very difficult in several markets, which is exacerbating the decline of our legacy voice/SMS business. This left us with revenue weaker than expected" * Millicom shares fall 1.5 pct by 0724 GMT, underperforming a 0.1 pct dip in Stockholm's all share index * Says for its cable business, expects to reach original goal of connecting to 10 million homes by 2018, a year early. Sets new target of 12 million homes. * Latin America: Q2 reported organic revenue decline of 0.7 pct to $1.35 billion due to lower handset sales while organic service revenue grew 0.9 pct held back by macro headwinds and mobile competitive intensity in Colombia * Africa: Q2 reported organic revenue growth of 9.2 pct to $222 million with service revenue growing 9.8 pct Consensus figures: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)