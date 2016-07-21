(Adds details)
July 21 Emerging markets telecoms and media
group Millicom on Thursday lowered its full-year
revenue growth outlook citing sluggish conditions in several
markets.
* Q2 revenue of $1.57 bln vs year-ago $1.67 bln
* Q2 adjusted EBITDA $560 million vs year-ago $569 mln
* Reuters poll: Millicom Q2 revenues were seen at $1,570
million, adjusted EBITDA at $564 million
* Says 2016 outlook revised
* Says organic service revenue growth outlook lowered to "low
to mid-single digit" from previously "mid-single digit"
* Says capex lowered to "around $1.10 billion" on
efficiencies, previously $1.15-$1.25 bln
* Says adjusted EBITDA growth outlook unchanged at "mid to
high single digit"
* Says "The external environment continues to be very
difficult in several markets, which is exacerbating the decline
of our legacy voice/SMS business. This left us with
revenue weaker than expected"
* Millicom shares fall 1.5 pct by 0724 GMT, underperforming a
0.1 pct dip in Stockholm's all share index
* Says for its cable business, expects to reach original goal
of connecting to 10 million homes by 2018, a year early. Sets
new target of 12 million homes.
* Latin America: Q2 reported organic revenue decline of 0.7
pct to $1.35 billion due to lower handset sales while organic
service revenue grew 0.9 pct held back by macro headwinds and
mobile competitive intensity in Colombia
* Africa: Q2 reported organic revenue growth of 9.2 pct to
$222 million with service revenue growing 9.8 pct
