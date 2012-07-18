STOCKHOLM, July 18 Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom posted a smaller core profit than expected for the second quarter on Wednesday but roughly stood by a margin outlook for the full year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $513 million, unchanged from a year-earlier and below a mean forecast of $527 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The Latin America and Africa-focused operator forecast a full-year EBITDA margin of around 43 percent.

It had repeated as late as Monday, in connection with an announcement that it had agreed to buy Cablevision Paraguay, earlier guidance for a margin in the mid-forties.

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)