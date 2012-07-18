BRIEF-Idea Cellular seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 100 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to INR 100 billion
STOCKHOLM, July 18 Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom posted a smaller core profit than expected for the second quarter on Wednesday but roughly stood by a margin outlook for the full year.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $513 million, unchanged from a year-earlier and below a mean forecast of $527 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The Latin America and Africa-focused operator forecast a full-year EBITDA margin of around 43 percent.
It had repeated as late as Monday, in connection with an announcement that it had agreed to buy Cablevision Paraguay, earlier guidance for a margin in the mid-forties.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to INR 100 billion
BRATISLAVA, June 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak