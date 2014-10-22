STOCKHOLM Oct 22 Emerging markets focused
telecoms and online services group Millicom reported
third-quarter core profit and mobile customer intake above
expectations on Wednesday and affirmed its outlook for 2014,
excluding a recent acquisition.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) were $549 million versus a mean forecast of $540
million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $487 million in the
year-ago quarter.
Millicom said its number of mobile customers rose by 1.46
million, higher than the poll forecast of 1.15 million.
The Latin America and Africa-focused operator said it
expected like-for-like 2014 sales to grow at a medium to high
single digit rate and a core profit margin at around 35 percent
in 2014.
The forecast excluded its acquisition of Colombian cable
company UNE, which was finalised in August and has lower margins
than Millicom.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; Editing by
Alistair Scrutton)