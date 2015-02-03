BRIEF-Altice CEO confirms job cuts at SFR to have full impact on results by 2018
* Altice CEO Michel Combes confirms that the job cuts at SFR will have a full impact on its results by 2018
STOCKHOLM Feb 3 Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom said on Tuesday it would see continued strong growth in 2015 as it reported fourth-quarter core profit in line with expectations.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) including corporate costs were $588 million against $500 million a year ago and a forecast of $584 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Reported revenues rose to $1.86 billion versus an expected $1.84.
The Latin America and Africa-focused operator said it expected core profit to rise to between $2.2 billion and $2.35 billion in 2015. (Reporting by Simon Johnson)
