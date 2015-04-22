STOCKHOLM, April 22 Emerging markets telecoms
and media group Millicom reported first-quarter core
profit above market expectations on Wednesday and stood by its
2015 profit and sales guidance.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) were $565 million against $478 million a year ago and a
mean forecast of $544 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Revenues rose to $1.71 billion versus an expected $1.73
billion.
The Latin America and Africa-focused operator repeated it
expected core profit to rise to between $2.2 billion and $2.35
billion in 2015 on revenue of between $7.1 and $7.5 billion.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)