STOCKHOLM, April 22 Emerging markets telecoms and media group Millicom reported first-quarter core profit above market expectations on Wednesday and stood by its 2015 profit and sales guidance.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $565 million against $478 million a year ago and a mean forecast of $544 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenues rose to $1.71 billion versus an expected $1.73 billion.

The Latin America and Africa-focused operator repeated it expected core profit to rise to between $2.2 billion and $2.35 billion in 2015 on revenue of between $7.1 and $7.5 billion.

