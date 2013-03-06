STOCKHOLM, March 6 Millicom International Cellular SA : * Sets $9 billion revenue target in 5 years * Company had revenues of of $4.8 billion in FY2012 * Says will focus on growing its data revenues on 3G and 4G, adding up to 18m

new Mobile date subscribers to 2017 * Says Millicom focus on cost optimisation should enable the company to save

$100M in opex * Says capex will be strictly limited to reach 15% of revenues as early as 2016 * Says expected that $600M-$1BN in revenues could be added from mobile financial services by 2017 * Says revenues in the Mobile area are expected to grow in the mid-single

digits - between $900m to $1,300bn of revenue could be added in five years' time in this area