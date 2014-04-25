UPDATE 3-Dish revenue misses estimates, loses more subscribers than expected
May 1 Dish Network Corp's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates as the U.S. satellite TV provider lost more pay-TV subscribers than expected.
STOCKHOLM, April 25 Millicom : * Says nomination committee has nominated Cristina Stenbeck as chairman of the
board Link to statement: r.reuters.com/ker78v
WASHINGTON, May 1 President Donald Trump announced on Monday he has signed an executive order creating a new technology council to "transfer and modernize" the U.S. government's information technology systems.