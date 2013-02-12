BRIEF-Skyworth Digital to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 8
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 7
STOCKHOLM Feb 12 Millicom International Cellular SA : * Millicom says saw $10 mln in revenues in online in q4 * Millicom cfo says saw decline in revenues in voice in q4 for
first time * Millicom cfo says sees significant synergies in colombia deal * Millicom cfo says capex to sales ratio will decline from 2014
onwards
(Company corrects effective date to June 28 from June 29 in the May 23 item) June 2 Lifull Co Ltd * Says it will change name to LIFULL Co., Ltd. on June 28 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/joDq0c Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)