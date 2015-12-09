(Adds background to deal)
By Lauren Hirsch and Koh Gui Qing
Dec 9 Buyout firm KKR & Co is in the
lead to acquire U.S. outdoor retailer Mills Fleet Farm for more
than $1.2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar
with the matter, defying a slowdown in private equity
dealmaking.
KKR has prevailed over other private equity firms in an
auction for privately held Mills Fleet, the people said on
Wednesday. If negotiations are concluded successfully and KKR
can secure the necessary financing, a deal could be announced
before the end of the year, the people added, cautioning there
was no certainty there will be an agreement.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. KKR declined to comment, while
Mills Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Private equity deals have been on the decline in recent
weeks. Credit investors have reduced appetite for junk-rated
debt, which has made borrowing for leveraged buyouts more
challenging.
Brainerd, Minnesota-based Mills Fleet Farm has been
exploring a sale of the company since earlier this year. The
third-generation family-owned company is led by Chief Executive
Officer Stewart Mills III, who announced in October his second
run for Congress.
Mills Fleet sells equipment for outdoor activities
including hunting, fishing, farming and lawn and garden. The
company operates in 35 locations across Minnesota, Wisconsin,
Iowa and North Dakota.
KKR has a lot of experience with companies in the sector,
including outdoor retailer Academy Sports + Outdoors, which it
has owned since 2011. Like Mills Fleet, Academy Sports sells
hunting and fishing equipment, along with other outdoors goods.
Other companies in the sector are also exploring their
options. Among them is U.S. hunting and fishing store chain
Cabela's Inc, which, under pressure from activist
investor Elliott Associates, is exploring strategic
alternatives.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Koh Gui Qing in New York;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)