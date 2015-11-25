NEW YORK Nov 25 Millstein & Co, a restructuring
consultancy, is partnering with Houston energy investment bank
Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co to advise oil and gas companies that
are suffering from depressed commodity prices, according to
people familiar with the matter.
The industry is trying to cope by selling assets, reducing
debt and raising additional capital, creating opportunities for
restructuring advisory firms, bankers and attorneys.
The informal partnership, which began earlier this year, has
won assignments, said the people, who asked not to be identified
because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Tudor Pickering has formed similar consulting alliances with
other restructuring advisors, one of the people said Wednesday.
Millstein and Tudor, Pickering declined to comment.
Millstein, with offices in New York and Washington, was
founded by Jim Millstein, former chief restructuring officer at
the U.S. Treasury Department, who oversaw the government bailout
of American International Group. The firm has advised the Puerto
Rico government on the commonwealth's debt crisis.
Financial advisory firm Rothschild and oil and gas
investment bank Petrie Partners have also joined forces to win
new business in energy restructurings.
Magnum Hunter Resources, a Texas exploration and
production company, hired financial advisory PJT Partners Inc
and law firm Kirkland & Ellis to advise on strategic
alternatives for enhancing liquidity. Penn Virginia Corp
, an exploration and production company with operations
in Texas, is working with Jefferies on a potential debt
restructuring.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Mike Stone; Editing by
Richard Chang)