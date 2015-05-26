SYDNEY May 26 Shares in Australia's Mincor Resources dropped more than 3 percent to a three-week low on Tuesday after the nickel miner said it was considering production cuts due to persistent low prices for the steel-making metal.

Australia's sixth-largest nickel miner said it still expected to reach its fiscal 2015 production target of about 8,500 tonnes of contained nickel, but may need to reduce future output unless prices turn around.

Nickel is down 12 percent since January, extending a protracted plunge that has more than halved the metal's price since 2011.

Mincor said its flagship Miitel and Mariners mines will be subjected to a review that could lead to lower output starting in November.

A freeze on capital development during the review meant 50 jobs would go, according to the company.

Mincor Managing Director David Moore in a statement said he regretted the job losses, "but after four years of falling nickel prices, changes were required in order to safeguard the future of the company."

To date there is little sign of a turnaround in nickel. London Metal Exchange warehouse stocks of the metal used in manufacturing stainless steel MNI-STOCKS stood at a record 455,790 tonnes, according to the latest Reuters data, reflecting sluggish global demand.

Given that about half of global primary nickel consumption occurs in China, the metal's price outlook is deteriorating with that country's economic growth outlook, Morgan Stanley said in a report last week.

At 0349 GMT, Mincor stock was down 3 percent at A$0.59, its lowest since May 4. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)