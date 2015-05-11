(Adds details)
May 11 Mindbody Inc, a maker of software to help
run fitness and yoga studios, filed with U.S. regulators on
Monday for an initial public offering of common stock.
Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank are
among the underwriters to IPO, Mindbody said. (bit.ly/1K2Pm40)
Founded in 1998, Mindbody makes business management software
for wellness and fitness boutiques and has since expanded to
spas and beauty salons.
Customers pay a monthly fee to use the software, which
serves more than 42,000 local business subscribers in 124
countries and territories, Mindbody said.
Reuters reported in January that Mindbody was working with
banks for an initial public offering that could value it at more
than $700 million.
The company has raised more than $100 million in funding,
with backers such as W Capital Partners, Bessemer Venture
Partners, Catalyst Investors and Institutional Venture Partners.
The market for business management software solutions aimed
at wellness businesses is expected to grow by 17 percent to
$15.3 billion in 2018, according to research firm Frost and
Sullivan.
Mindbody's revenue rose about 44 percent to $70 million for
the year ended Dec. 31 2014, compared with a year earlier.
The company said it intended to list its class A common
stock under the symbol "MB", but did not reveal the exchange it
plans to list on.
Mindbody's filing included a nominal fundraising target of
about $100 million.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate the registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)