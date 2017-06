Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Mindtree(MINT.NS) fall as much as 6.5 percent a day after the mid-sized software services exporter reported a 19 percent fall in July-September net profit to 722 million rupees from the prior quarter.

Credit Suisse says Mindtree guides for slower fiscal 2013 growth than the 11-14 percent range that it had guided for earlier.

Investment bank maintains the stock at 'neutral'.

"We find valuations quite attractive but expect revenue growth, which is an important stock driver, to remain muted for some time," the analysts say in a note dated on Wednesday.

Mindtree shares down 5.1 percent.