TOKYO, March 23 Japan's Minebea Co said on Friday that it will take a 50.8 percent stake in Moatech Co , a small precision motor manufacturer, to expand its business in the field and strengthen its competitiveness in the global market.

Minebea will acquire the stake in the South Korean firm through a third-party allotment, a purchase of treasury shares and a purchase of shares held by Moatech's CEO.

The company did not disclose the price of the deal. (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)