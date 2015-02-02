WASHINGTON Feb 2 Japan's Minebea Co Ltd
has agreed to plead guilty to fixing the prices of ball
bearings and to pay a $13.5 million criminal fine, the U.S.
Justice Department said on Monday.
Minebea's decision to plead guilty is the latest in a series
of probes by antitrust enforcers globally into price-fixing of
more than 30 types of car parts, including seat belts,
radiators, windshield wipers, air-conditioning systems, power
window motors and power steering components.
Minebea's plea brings to 34 the number of companies which
have been charged with fixing prices of auto parts in the United
States. It had been accused of conspiring with an unnamed
competitor to set the prices of ball bearings from 2008 to 2011.
In addition to the companies, 50 executives of auto parts
companies have either pleaded guilty or been indicted in the
investigation.
Other auto parts companies that have settled include Takata
Corp, Autoliv Inc, Tokai Rika Co Ltd,
Japan's Sanden Corp, Nippon Seiki Co Ltd,
Furukawa Electric Co Ltd and Fujikura Ltd.
An attempt to reach Minebea, which is based in Japan, was
not immediately successful.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)