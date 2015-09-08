LIMA, Sept 8 Minera IRL Ltd
restarted operations at its Corihuarmi gold mine in
central Peru after reaching an agreement with locals who had
taken control of the unit, the company's co-founder said
Tuesday.
Activity resumed late on Monday after IRL reassured
protesters that it remained committed to funding community
development projects, Diego Benavides, president of the
company's Peruvian unit, said.
"We extended the social contract that we have with the
community until 2018," Benavides said by phone. "Fortunately,
the stoppage did not impact our output and there was no damage
to the mine."
Benavides was interim chief executive until a board room
shake-up last month.
IRL's London shares slumped after its announcement early on
Monday that about 100 members of the nearby town of Atcas had
forced operations at Corihuarmi to stop.
IRL has also struggled to renew agreements with communities
near its $180 million Ollachea gold project after management
changes in the company upset local leaders.
Corihuarmi produced 23,321 ounces of gold last year.
