BRIEF-Profile Systems and Software SA proposes no dividend for FY 2016
April 21 Profile Systems And Software SA : * Proposes no dividend for FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2oXVcNJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 17 Mineral Midrange SA :
* Receives an order for predictive analysis software from a company operating in the debt collection industry
* The value of the software exceeds 20 pct of Mindras Midrange's capital Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 21 Profile Systems And Software SA : * Proposes no dividend for FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2oXVcNJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, April 21 State-owned China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said on Friday first-quarter profit surged 79 percent as it focused on its 4G mobile broadband service, while its fixed-line segment maintained steady growth.