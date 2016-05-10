LONDON, May 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - European
companies should be required by law to establish the origin of
the minerals they use in their products to put an end to the
trade in gold, tin and other minerals mined in conflict zones, a
leading expert said on Tuesday.
Campaigners have long raised concerns that proceeds from
mining many of the minerals used in electronics are used to
finance warring parties and prolong conflict in Democratic
Republic of Congo (DRC) and elsewhere.
To encourage companies to responsibly source minerals they
use, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
(OECD) issued guidance in 2010 for responsible mineral supply
chains, however its implementation by firms is voluntary.
"If you make it mandatory that firms tackle the problem then
we could get rid of the conflict minerals issue," said
Constantin Blome, a professor specialising in conflict minerals
and supply chains at Britain's University of Sussex.
"(If the OECD guidance was enforced) I think it would change
the situation a lot," Blome told the Thomson Reuters Foundation
by telephone from Paris which is hosting a two-day conference on
conflict minerals.
He said collaboration between firms, data sharing and
pressure from the consumers were key to ending the trade in
conflict minerals.
In 2010, the United States passed legislation that requires
manufacturers to determine whether any tin, tungsten, tantalum
or gold in their products came from DRC. The region is known for
using the proceeds from mining to fund rebel groups who kill and
rape civilians.
To comply with the legislation, manufacturers must conduct a
country of origin inquiry, file a public report for investors
and carry out due diligence on their supply chains.
"Something of this kind or similar should be mandatory and
it's actually not a too big burden for the firms," Blome said.
A report by the University of Sussex, for which Blome was
the lead author, said that the average cost of implementing the
OECD guidance for 29 European companies analysed in the study
was 0.0002 percent of their annual sales.
He said sharing databases of certified suppliers was
essential to stopping the trade in conflict minerals but many
companies were unwilling to share trade information with others.
"You don't want to share (suppliers' list) because that's
kind of how you do business so there is no real interest to
share it," said Blome.
"The willing companies, and those who understand that this
is a material issue, they will do that, but the majority won't
(and) would only do that if they are kind of enforced to do so."
(Reporting by Magdalena Mis; Editing by Katie Nguyen; Please
credit Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
corruption and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)