BRIEF-Repco Home Finance approves allotment of NCDs worth INR 2.72 bln
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 452 455. Copper wire rod 450 453. Copper Scrap No:1 418 422. Zinc ingots 123-130 122-129. Tin ingots 1,315 1,320. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,240 1,260. 4 X 4" Inco 1,220 1,225. 4 X 4" 1,090 1,100. Aluminium ingots 105-134 104-133. Lead ingots 108-133 108-133. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3545,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Says Wipro wins IT applications managed services engagement with Finnish company - Valmet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: