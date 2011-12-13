Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 445 440. Copper wire rod 443 438. Copper Scrap No:1 398 396. Zinc ingots 123-131 121-129. Tin ingots 1,310 1,305. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,240 1,230. 4 X 4" Inco 1,220 1,200. 4 X 4" 1,100 1,090. Aluminium ingots 105-134 105-134. Lead ingots 108-133 108-133. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3545,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)