BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 459 454. Copper wire rod 457 452. Copper Scrap No:1 402 396. Zinc ingots 126-130 126-130. Tin ingots 1,330 1,360. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,250 1,260. 4 X 4" Inco 1,235 1,240. 4 X 4" 1,105 1,110. Aluminium ingots 103-133 104-134. Lead ingots 105-134 104-132. Source: Delhi metal traders.
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 13 Jun 13 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Gram prices moved down due to sufficient supply.