MEDIA-Reliance Communications said to approach Citic about GCX sale - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 467 470. Copper wire rod 465 468. Copper Scrap No:1 413 416. Zinc ingots 125-128 125-129. Tin ingots 1,314 1,320. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,305 1,300. 4 X 4" Inco 1,280 1,280. 4 X 4" 1,105 1,100. Aluminium ingots 119-137 119-137. Lead ingots 105-133 105-133. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3545,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice