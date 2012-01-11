MEDIA-Reliance Communications said to approach Citic about GCX sale - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 470 468. Copper wire rod 468 466. Copper Scrap No:1 415 414. Zinc ingots 123-129 125-128. Tin ingots 1,317 1,320. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,315 1,310. 4 X 4" Inco 1,270 1,260. 4 X 4" 1,090 1,095. Aluminium ingots 107-136 107-136. Lead ingots 103-132 103-132. Source: Delhi metal traders.
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice