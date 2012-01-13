Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 462 467. Copper wire rod 460 465. Copper Scrap No:1 415 417. Zinc ingots 124-128 124-128. Tin ingots 1,310 1,320. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,325 1,320. 4 X 4" Inco 1,285 1,280. 4 X 4" 1,110 1,100. Aluminium ingots 107-136 107-136. Lead ingots 103-132 103-132. Source: Delhi metal traders.