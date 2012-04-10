Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
opening close
Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Copper bars 492 495.
Copper wire rod 490 493.
Copper Scrap No:1 445 455.
Zinc ingots 127-134 128-135.
Tin ingots 1,330 1,360.
Nickel Strip
4 X 24" Inco 1,300 1,310.
4 X 4" Inco 1,280 1,270.
4 X 4" 1,100 1,110.
Aluminium ingots 108-134 108-134.
Lead ingots 106-135 106-135.
Source: Delhi metal traders.
(Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail:
commodities@reuters.com)