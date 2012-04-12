TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Apr 12 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 482 486. Copper wire rod 480 484. Copper Scrap No:1 430 435. Zinc ingots 126-132 127-134. Tin ingots 1,330 1,325. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,290 1,280. 4 X 4" Inco 1,260 1,255. 4 X 4" 1,095 1,090. Aluminium ingots 106-133 108-134. Lead ingots 104-132 106-135. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)