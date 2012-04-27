Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Indicative Previous
opening close
Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Copper bars 484 486.
Copper wire rod 482 484.
Copper Scrap No:1 452 454.
Zinc ingots 122-136 121-135.
Tin ingots 1,380 1,370.
Nickel Strip
4 X 24" Inco 1,280 1,270.
4 X 4" Inco 1,240 1,235.
4 X 4" 1,110 1,105.
Aluminium ingots 107-135 106-134.
Lead ingots 106-136 105-133.
Source: Delhi metal traders.
Source: Delhi metal traders.
commodities@reuters.com)