BRIEF-India's Eris Lifesciences Ltd sets IPO price band - public notice
* India's Eris Lifesciences Ltd sets IPO price band at 600 rupees to 603 rupees per share - public notice Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 498 495. Copper wire rod 496 493. Copper Scrap No:1 442 440. Zinc ingots 135-147 135-147. Tin ingots 1,360 1,365. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,280 1,270. 4 X 4" Inco 1,255 1,245. 4 X 4" 1,125 1,115 Aluminium ingots 125-150 125-150. Lead ingots 113-135 113-135. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* India's Eris Lifesciences Ltd sets IPO price band at 600 rupees to 603 rupees per share - public notice Further company coverage:
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade