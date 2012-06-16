BRIEF-Reliance Industries commissions crystalization train of para-xylene complex at Jamnagar
* Says commissions crystalization train of para-xylene complex at Jamnagar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 492 490. Copper wire rod 490 488. Copper Scrap No:1 455 458. Zinc ingots 132-147 132-147. Tin ingots 1,320 1,325. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,240 1,265. 4 X 4" Inco 1,240 1,235. 4 X 4" 1,110 1,100 Aluminium ingots 125-145 125-145. Lead ingots 110-132 110-132. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Says commissions crystalization train of para-xylene complex at Jamnagar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 Indian shares edged up on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session as European shares showed a muted reaction to the U.K. elections that resulted in a hung parliament, but indexes still posted their first weekly fall in five.