Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 498 495. Copper wire rod 496 493. Copper Scrap No:1 455 452. Zinc ingots 132-147 132-147. Tin ingots 1,355 1,330. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,260 1,245. 4 X 4" Inco 1,245 1,230. 4 X 4" 1,115 1,105 Aluminium ingots 126-146 125-145. Lead ingots 115-135 110-132. Source: Delhi metal traders.