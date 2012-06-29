Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 502 499. Copper wire rod 500 497. Copper Scrap No:1 440 435. Zinc ingots 136-150 135-150. Tin ingots 1,350 1,345. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,280 1,275. 4 X 4" Inco 1,260 1,255. 4 X 4" 1,115 1,110. Aluminium ingots 126-146 126-146. Lead ingots 115-135 115-135. Source: Delhi metal traders.