BRIEF-Firstobject Technologies gets order for implementing e-content in 242 TSB schools
* Says gets an order for implementing e-content in 242 TSB schools Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 510 512. Copper wire rod 508 510. Copper Scrap No:1 465 480. Zinc ingots 125-140 125-140. Tin ingots 1,330 1,315. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,270 1,280. 4 X 4" Inco 1,245 1,260. 4 X 4" 1,135 1,150. Aluminium ingots 126-146 126-146. Lead ingots 120-140 120-140. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* India cenbank to conduct four term repo auctions for 830 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rOlpQl)