UPDATE 1-India's 10-yr bond rallies on less hawkish central bank
* Bank shares hit record high; RBI lowers key bond lever (Adds quote, details, background)
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Jul 06 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 517 514. Copper wire rod 515 512. Copper Scrap No:1 485 482. Zinc ingots 125-140 125-140. Tin ingots 1,325 1,330. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,285 1,270. 4 X 4" Inco 1,255 1,245. 4 X 4" 1,150 1,145. Aluminium ingots 127-148 126-146. Lead ingots 120-140 120-140. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
MUMBAI, June 7 GDF International will sell its entire 10 percent stake in India's Petronet LNG Ltd in block trades on Thursday for up to $512 million, according to a deal term sheet.