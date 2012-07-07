TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Jul 07
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
opening close
Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Copper bars 513 517.
Copper wire rod 511 515.
Copper Scrap No:1 482 485.
Zinc ingots 130-145 125-140.
Tin ingots 1,330 1,325.
Nickel Strip
4 X 24" Inco 1,280 1,285.
4 X 4" Inco 1,250 1,255.
4 X 4" 1,135 1,150.
Aluminium ingots 127-148 127-148.
Lead ingots 120-140 120-140.
Source: Delhi metal traders.
(Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail:
commodities@reuters.com)