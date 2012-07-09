TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Jul 09
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
opening close
Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Copper bars 515 513.
Copper wire rod 513 511.
Copper Scrap No:1 484 482.
Zinc ingots 130-145 130-145.
Tin ingots 1,315 1,330.
Nickel Strip
4 X 24" Inco 1,265 1,280.
4 X 4" Inco 1,240 1,250.
4 X 4" 1,130 1,135.
Aluminium ingots 127-148 127-148.
Lead ingots 120-140 120-140.
Source: Delhi metal traders.
(Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail:
commodities@reuters.com)