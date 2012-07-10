BRIEF-Central Depository Services (India) IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 512 515. Copper wire rod 510 513. Copper Scrap No:1 480 484. Zinc ingots 131-146 130-145. Tin ingots 1,320 1,315. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,260 1,265. 4 X 4" Inco 1,240 1,240. 4 X 4" 1,135 1,130. Aluminium ingots 122-144 127-148. Lead ingots 118-138 120-140. Source: Delhi metal traders.
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 8 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $1,215 million to $15,215 million in the week ending June 2, compared to $16,922 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 2 Held by the State $15,706.6 $16,921.9 mln -7.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,809.1 mln $4,848.5 mln -0.