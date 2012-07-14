Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 508 515. Copper wire rod 506 513. Copper Scrap No:1 472 460. Zinc ingots 131-146 131-146. Tin ingots 1,325 1,320. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,280 1,270. 4 X 4" Inco 1,245 1,240. 4 X 4" 1,140 1,145. Aluminium ingots 122-144 122-144. Lead ingots 118-138 118-138. Source: Delhi metal traders.