BRIEF-Tata Motors names Satish Borwankar as chief operating officer
* Says Satish Borwankar has been appointed as COO of company with immediate effect Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rVRzMv) Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 516 510. Copper wire rod 514 508. Copper Scrap No:1 446 440. Zinc ingots 136-146 136-146. Tin ingots 1,320 1,315. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,230 1,235. 4 X 4" Inco 1,185 1,190. 4 X 4" 1,085 1,080. Aluminium ingots 138-152 138-152. Lead ingots 119-140 119-140. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Says Satish Borwankar has been appointed as COO of company with immediate effect Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rVRzMv) Further company coverage:
* Says USFDA inspected manufacturing facility at Aroor Village and received final approval Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rVSuwz) Further company coverage: