BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Oct 22 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 512 512. Copper wire rod 510 510. Copper Scrap No:1 448 447. Zinc ingots 139-148 136-146. Tin ingots 1,325 1,325. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,240 1,235. 4 X 4" Inco 1,205 1,200. 4 X 4" 1,100 1,090. Aluminium ingots 138-152 138-152. Lead ingots 119-140 119-140. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Approves sub division of shares to face value of rupees 2 per equity share from existing face value of 10 rupees per share