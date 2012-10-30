BRIEF-Wipro denies news report on founders looking to sell part or all of company
* Clarifies on an article "Wipro promoters at early stage of evaluating sale of part or whole business: source"
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Oct 30 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 504 502. Copper wire rod 502 500. Copper Scrap No:1 434 435. Zinc ingots 137-147 137-147. Tin ingots 1,330 1,340. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,205 1,210. 4 X 4" Inco 1,170 1,190. 4 X 4" 1,060 1,080. Aluminium ingots 138-152 138-152. Lead ingots 119-140 119-140. Source: Delhi metal traders.
DHAKA, June 5 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves edged down to $32.25 billion at the end of May from $32.52 billion the previous month, the central bank said on Monday, but were up 12 percent from a year earlier.