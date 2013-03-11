BRIEF-Claris Lifesciences underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit
* Says underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit from Monday 29th may to Wednesday 31st May with no observation
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Mar 11 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 555 552. Copper wire rod 553 530. Copper scrap No:1 488 485. Zinc ingots 139-152 139-152. Tin ingots 1,420 1,430. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,220 1,230. 4 X 4" Inco 1,195 1,220. 4 X 4" 1,010 1,025. Aluminium ingots 136-146 136-146. Lead ingots 133-144 133-144. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Says underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit from Monday 29th may to Wednesday 31st May with no observation
* Says Bhalendra Pal Singh has been appointed as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: