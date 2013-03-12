BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Mar 12 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 560 555. Copper wire rod 558 553. Copper Scrap No:1 590 488. Zinc ingots 139-152 139-152. Tin ingots 1,430 1,420. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,250 1,220. 4 X 4" Inco 1,200 1,195. 4 X 4" 1,120 1,010. Aluminium ingots 136-146 136-146. Lead ingots 133-144 133-144. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
May 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16793.70 NSE 49496.20 ============= TOTAL 66289.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA