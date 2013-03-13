BUZZ-Australia's XTD hits over 3-week high on NDTV deal
** Out-of-home advertising services provider XTD Ltd rises as much as 4.2 pct to A$0.125, its highest since May 8
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Mar 13 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 562 560. Copper wire rod 560 558. Copper Scrap No:1 584 490. Zinc ingots 139-152 139-152. Tin ingots 1,425 1,430. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,230 1,250. 4 X 4" Inco 1,210 1,200. 4 X 4" 1,110 1,120. Aluminium ingots 136-146 136-146. Lead ingots 133-144 133-144. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Moody's- India's reforms, if successful, would ease its debt burden, a key constraint on the country's credit profile