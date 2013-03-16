BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 555 565. Copper wire rod 563 463. Copper Scrap No:1 480 490. Zinc ingots 137-148 139-152. Tin ingots 1,430 1,440. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,230 1,240. 4 X 4" Inco 1,210 1,220. 4 X 4" 1,075 1,080. Aluminium ingots 136-146 136-146. Lead ingots 133-144 133-144. Source: Delhi metal traders.
HANOI, June 1 Strong demand from top importing countries has led to a spurt in Asian rice prices, with the grain being quoted at its highest in nearly two and a half years in Vietnam and touching almost a year-high in Thailand, traders said on Thursday.