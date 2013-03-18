BRIEF-Viji Finance to consider bonus issue
June 1 Viji Finance Ltd: * Says board to consider bonus issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 525 555. Copper wire rod 523 563. Copper Scrap No:1 460 480. Zinc ingots 141-148 137-148. Tin ingots 1,420 1,430. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,220 1,230. 4 X 4" Inco 1,190 1,210. 4 X 4" 1,055 1,075. Aluminium ingots 136-146 136-146. Lead ingots 133-144 133-144. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Says commences commercial production in manufacturing facilty of HMCL Niloy Bangladesh Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: