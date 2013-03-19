India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 530 525. Copper wire rod 528 523. Copper Scrap No:1 455 460. Zinc ingots 141-148 141-148. Tin ingots 1,410 1,420. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,210 1,220. 4 X 4" Inco 1,180 1,190. 4 X 4" 1,045 1,055. Aluminium ingots 141-150 136-146. Lead ingots 136-147 133-144. Source: Delhi metal traders.
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India