India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 527 530. Copper wire rod 525 528. Copper Scrap No:1 425 444. Zinc ingots 141-149 141-149. Tin ingots 1,430 1,425. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,200 1,190. 4 X 4" Inco 1,175 1,170. 4 X 4" 1,045 1,050. Aluminium ingots 141-150 141-150. Lead ingots 136-147 136-147. Source: Delhi metal traders.
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Says May total sales of 9,071 vehicles versus 9,875 vehicles last year