BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Mar 23 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 530 527. Copper wire rod 528 525. Copper Scrap No:1 430 425. Zinc ingots 140-148 141-149. Tin ingots 1,425 1,430. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,210 1,200. 4 X 4" Inco 1,180 1,175. 4 X 4" 1,050 1,045. Aluminium ingots 139-149 141-150. Lead ingots 134-145 136-147. Source: Delhi metal traders.
May 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16793.70 NSE 49496.20 ============= TOTAL 66289.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA