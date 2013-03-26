BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Reliance Communications to 'CCC'
* Fitch- Also downgraded rating on Rcom's USD300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B+/RR4'
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 532 533. Copper wire rod 530 530. Copper Scrap No:1 430 422. Zinc ingots 140-148 140-148. Tin ingots 1,435 1,420. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,210 1,225. 4 X 4" Inco 1,180 1,185. 4 X 4" 1,050 1,040. Aluminium ingots 139-149 139-149. Lead ingots 134-145 134-145. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Fitch- Also downgraded rating on Rcom's USD300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B+/RR4'
Jun 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --------